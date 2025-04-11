Senior Congress leader Sooranad Rajasekharan passes away at 76

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader Sooranad Rajasekharan passed away at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 76 years old.

Rajasekharan began his political career as an activist of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) at DB College, Sasthamcotta, in Kollam district. Over the years, he served as a KSU state office-bearer, Youth Congress state office-bearer, Kollam DCC president, KPCC general secretary, and vice president. He was also a member of the KPCC Political Affairs Committee.

Rajasekharan held positions such as President of the Sports Council and President and Vice President of the State Cooperative Bank. He was recognised for his contributions to the cooperative sector. He contested elections to both the Parliament and the State Assembly on separate occasions.

Born on January 18, 1949, in Sooranad, Kollam district, Rajasekharan also worked as a journalist. He served as the president of the Kollam Press Club and was a director on the governing body of LIC of India, representing the central government. He was the managing editor of Veekshanam daily.

He is survived by his wife, Udaya Rajasekharan, and children Lakshmi, Nishant Menon, Arun Ganesh, and Devi. His notable publications include Maarunna Indian Rashtreeyam and Indian Rashtreeyam 2019.

Rajasekharan was a close relative of Malayalam scholar Sooranad Kunjan Pillai. Although he contested from Chathannoor in the 2016 Assembly elections and once for the Rajya Sabha against Jose K. Mani, he was not elected. He was known for maintaining a position above party factions and was aligned with A. K. Antony's group within the Congress.