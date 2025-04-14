Despite Gaza war, tourist groups from Kerala have been visiting Holy Land

KOCHI: The conflict in the Gaza Strip has not put a damper on those looking to visit the Holy Land and surrounding regions. According to data released by Israel’s ministry of tourism, nearly 50% of the 9,600 visitors from India in 2024 were pilgrim tourists. And, around 90% of these visitors hailed from Kerala.

Thomas Mathai, director of Riya Travels and Tours India Pvt Ltd, says, “Despite the strife in Gaza, tours to the Holy Land are happening and that too in comparatively good numbers. Two batches that couldn’t travel when the war was at its fiercest left recently.” There have been no issues, he told TNIE.

According to him, more groups will be making the trip towards the end of April.

But, pilgrimage tourism has not caught up with youngsters. “It is very rare to see youths participating in the Holy Land tour. They might plan a trip to Israel and other places in the region but the spots that they visit are non-religious,” says Thomas.

“The two groups that are due to leave this month comprise 100 passengers. The elderly are a part of every group. They consider this trip as a fulfilment of their religious aspirations,” he adds.

He points out that the groups approached them voluntarily. “We never canvased them.” In May, we have five groups travelling to the Holy Land, says Thomas.