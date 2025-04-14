Kerala Police look to add firepower with AK-203 rifles

KOCHI: Kerala Police is set to enhance its firepower with the procurement of advanced AK-203 assault rifles — a modern derivative of the legendary AK-47. The department has floated a tender for the purchase of 250 AK-203 rifles. An amount of Rs 2.5 crore has been allocated from the Police Modernisation Fund for the purpose.

“We are looking to replace some of the ageing rifles in the police armoury with more advanced firearms. We prefer the AK-203 as it is an upgraded version of the AK-47, which is already in use by our armed wing,” a senior officer with the Kerala Police Headquarters said. “At present, we plan to procure around 250 rifles, at an expected cost of `1 to `1.5 lakh per unit. More rifles may be acquired in subsequent phases,” the officer said.

The AK-203, widely used by the Indian Army, is known for its reliability, durability and accuracy. They are manufactured in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh through a India-Russia joint venture. So far, the Army has received nearly one lakh AK-203 rifles, with an additional 70,000 units on order. Apart from military use, several states are also considering AK-203 rifles for their police and commando forces.