Kerala Police look to add firepower with AK-203 rifles

KOCHI: Kerala Police is set to enhance its firepower with the procurement of advanced AK-203 assault rifles — a modern derivative of the legendary AK-47. The department has floated a tender for the purchase of 250 AK-203 rifles. An amount of Rs 2.5 crore has been allocated from the Police Modernisation Fund for the purpose.
“We are looking to replace some of the ageing rifles in the police armoury with more advanced firearms. We prefer the AK-203 as it is an upgraded version of the AK-47, which is already in use by our armed wing,” a senior officer with the Kerala Police Headquarters said. “At present, we plan to procure around 250 rifles, at an expected cost of `1 to `1.5 lakh per unit. More rifles may be acquired in subsequent phases,” the officer said.
The AK-203, widely used by the Indian Army, is known for its reliability, durability and accuracy. They are manufactured in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh through a India-Russia joint venture. So far, the Army has received nearly one lakh AK-203 rifles, with an additional 70,000 units on order. Apart from military use, several states are also considering AK-203 rifles for their police and commando forces.
Currently, the Kerala Police arsenal includes AK-47s, Insas (Indian Small Arms System) rifles, self-loading rifles (SLRs), and Ghatak rifles. The vintage .303 rifles, once a staple of the force, have been phased out and are now used only for ceremonial purposes. The most modern weapon in the current inventory is the German-made Heckler and Koch MP5 submachine gun, with 20 units procured in 2020. The force also uses pistols procured from international firearms companies.
The AK-203 weighs approximately 4kg (without a loaded magazine) and is designed to chamber a 7.62 x 39 mm cartridge — compared with the 5.56 mm calibre of the Insas rifle. With an effective range of 400 to 800 metres, the AK-203 supports both 30-round detachable box magazines and 50-round quad-column magazines. It also features accessory rails to mount telescopic sights and night vision devices, enhancing accuracy in low-light conditions.
Report flags modernisation fund’s under-utilisation
In 2020, the CAG report was critical of the under-utilisation of the modernisation fund by Kerala Police and its ageing weapons.
Until now, advanced weaponry has been primarily used by the Thunderbolt commando unit of the Kerala Police, which is deployed for anti-Maoist operations in the districts of Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kannur.
However, with Maoist activity in the state seemingly on its last leg, the new rifles are expected to be distributed to armed units engaged in general security operations.