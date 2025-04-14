Women miss out on top teaching posts in Kerala despite high representation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has the highest proportion of women among tertiary level teachers (assistant professors and above) in the country, a report released by the Union government said. However, while the state has nearly double the number of women assistant professors at the entry level compared to their male counterparts, their numbers are lower than men at higher levels such as associate professor and professor.

According to the report titled ‘Women and Men in India 2024’, the representation of women in teaching jobs at college and university levels in the state was 61.33% compared to the national average 41.59%. The proportion of women in tertiary level teaching posts in neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was 49.38% and 45.16% respectively.

Kerala had close to 30,000 women assistant professors/lecturers at the entry level, which is almost double the number of their male counterparts. However, the disparity is noticed from the next level of associate professor/reader onwards where men outnumber women by a narrow margin. The gap is more pronounced at the professor or equivalent level, the statistics reveal.

Senior women academics from the state agree that the statistics are a reflection of the trend in the higher education sector where women fall out of the career race owing to a number of reasons. According to them, the pressure to balance work and family is more on the women, making them forego various career progression avenues to be eligible for higher level posts.

“After completing the specified years as assistant professor, promotion to higher levels mandates publication of a particular number of research papers in reputed journals, besides numerous other requirements, This is an area where women teachers may not be able to devote enough time and energy without solid backing from the family,” said J Letha, former vice-chancellor of Cochin University of Science and Technology.