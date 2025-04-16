Pinarayi Vijayan now holds record of second longest-serving CM of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday became the second longest-serving chief minister of Kerala. He has surpassed the record of former CM K Karunakaran. Late CPM leader E K Nayanar holds the record of the longest serving CM of the state.

Pinarayi completed 3,247 days as CM on Tuesday. Assuming charge on May 25, 2016, Pinarayi has completed eight years, 10 months and 21 days in the CM post in his continuous second term. Karunakaran held the post for 3,246 days in four terms. CPM leader E K Nayanar held the post for 4,009 days in three terms.

On November 14, 2022, Pinarayi crossed the record of holding the CM post continuously for the most number of days. He broke the record of CPI’s C Achutha Menon who held the post from October 4, 1970, to March 22, 1977.