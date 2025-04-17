BJP cheating Munambam residents over waqf legislation: CM Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju’s revelation on the Munambam issue has exposed BJP’s false narratives, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.
“The Union minister said the people of Munambam will not get justice through the Waqf (Amendment) Act alone. He asked them to seek legal recourse. The BJP is cheating the people of Munambam,” he told mediapersons. “The state government is taking steps to resolve the genuine issues faced by Munambam residents. The C N Ramachandran Nair Commission was appointed to study the issue. The government asked people to wait for the report. But they continued with their protest, misled by some, most importantly the BJP,” Pinarayi said.
He said the act was a violation of Article 26 of the Constitution. It violates religious freedom and federalism. The Sangh parivar aimed at alienating Muslims through the legislation. It views Christians and Muslims as “enemies of the nation”. Pinarayi said his government will take every step to protect Munambam residents.
‘IUML double standards’
The CM also accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of adopting double standards on the issue.
Citing the High Court case related to the Taliparamba Sir Syed College, he said the Taliparamba Juma Masjid gave 25 acres on lease to the Cannanore District Muslim Educational Association (CDMEA) to establish the college. “The current office-bearers of CDMEA are IUML leaders and they have rejected the registered lease deed under which the masjid handed over the land,” Pinarayi said.
CDMEA office-bearers submitted an affidavit in the High Court claiming that the land was previously owned by the Narikkad Eettisseri Illam and not the masjid, he said.
“The IUML leadership should explain the reason behind their stand. There is widespread resentment over the IUML stand in the wake of the new Waqf Act. Why is the League holding contradictory positions on Waqf properties? They should avoid such double standards while fighting the BJP’s communal moves,” he said.