Archbishop questions support for Bill, clarifies stand on Munambam issue

KOZHIKODE: Archbishop Varghese Chakkalakal has said that supporting the controversial waqf legislation may not be beneficial, and that he would decide whether to reconsider the Church’s support at a later stage.

Speaking at a press conference in Kozhikode on Thursday, the Archbishop distanced himself from the initial decision to support the legislation, saying, “I did not attend the meeting which decided to extend support to the legislation. I was in the US at that time.”

Archbishop Chakkalakal emphasised that political exploitation was evident in various areas concerning the issue. “Panakkad Thangal had said that they would solve the problem. The chief minister has also assured a solution. I will meet the chief minister in person,” he said, pointing to ongoing efforts to resolve the matter diplomatically.

He clarified that the Church’s support for the legislation was initially aimed at finding a resolution to the Munambam issue, where 610 families are currently facing hardship due to land ownership disputes. “It is everyone’s need to resolve it. Everyone should stand together to help them,” the Archbishop stressed.

Chakkalakal also addressed concerns regarding Farook College and the implications of the waqf legislation. “We are trying hard to prove that Farook College is not a waqf. We hope that it will be beneficial,” he said.

Referring to statements by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Archbishop noted that the legislation has no retrospective effect, cautioning against turning the issue into a divisive or emotional debate. “We should not try to create rifts. We should not make it an emotional issue,” he urged.

A commission has been set up to help the affected families. The Archbishop reiterated the importance of unity and cooperation to bring about a peaceful and fair solution.