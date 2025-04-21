UDF asserts unity in Nilambur as Aryadan Shoukath backs Congress pick; denies defection rumours

MALAPPURAM: As the political currents gather momentum in Nilambur ahead of the anticipated by-election, the UDF is making strategic moves to consolidate internal strength and send a clear message of autonomy in decision-making.
Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath has come forward to end all speculation surrounding his loyalty to the party and his potential candidacy.
Reaffirming his steadfast allegiance to the Congress party, Shoukath said that he would wholeheartedly support and accept any candidate chosen by the UDF, reinforcing party unity at a crucial juncture.
Amid reports of internal discord and the possibility of his defection if he is overlooked for the Nilambur seat, Shoukath told TNIE that such claims are baseless. “The so-called dispute over candidate selection is purely a creation of the media. I am and will always remain a Congressman till my last breath”.
He recalled the words of his father, the late Aryadan Mohammed, to reaffirm his commitment to the Congress. “My father told me to hold the Congress flag high when he dies. I, too, want the Congress flag to be held high when I die,” Shoukat said, underlining the depth of his family’s political legacy within the Congress party.
Currently, the Congress and the UDF leadership are considering two key names for the Nilambur seat - Aryadan Shoukath and DCC president V S Joy. While Joy is widely seen as the frontrunner, leading to speculation about Shoukath’s future moves, Shoukath has flatly denied any intentions to switch sides, particularly to the LDF.
“Nilambur is waiting patiently for the official announcement of the Congress candidate. The UDF is preparing both the ground and the minds of the people for the upcoming election,” he said, indicating that preparations were under way in full swing, regardless of the final nominee.
Adding to the narrative and addressing the larger political climate, IUML leader and MP P V Abdul Wahab dismissed any speculation about P V Anvar’s influence over the UDF’s candidate selection in Nilambur. “Anvar has no political relevance in Nilambur,” Wahab stated unequivocally, pushing back against claims that Anvar could sway the UDF’s decision.
“Congress will decide the UDF candidate. There is no question of being influenced by Anvar or any external pressure,” Wahab said, reiterating that the IUML would stand solidly behind whoever the Congress chooses.
“Congress should not succumb to anyone’s threats or demands. Whoever the UDF fields, the League will stand behind them and ensure their victory,” he emphasised, asserting the coalition’s independence and internal unity.