UDF asserts unity in Nilambur as Aryadan Shoukath backs Congress pick; denies defection rumours

MALAPPURAM: As the political currents gather momentum in Nilambur ahead of the anticipated by-election, the UDF is making strategic moves to consolidate internal strength and send a clear message of autonomy in decision-making.

Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath has come forward to end all speculation surrounding his loyalty to the party and his potential candidacy.

Reaffirming his steadfast allegiance to the Congress party, Shoukath said that he would wholeheartedly support and accept any candidate chosen by the UDF, reinforcing party unity at a crucial juncture.

Amid reports of internal discord and the possibility of his defection if he is overlooked for the Nilambur seat, Shoukath told TNIE that such claims are baseless. “The so-called dispute over candidate selection is purely a creation of the media. I am and will always remain a Congressman till my last breath”.

He recalled the words of his father, the late Aryadan Mohammed, to reaffirm his commitment to the Congress. “My father told me to hold the Congress flag high when he dies. I, too, want the Congress flag to be held high when I die,” Shoukat said, underlining the depth of his family’s political legacy within the Congress party.