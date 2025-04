KOCHI: With increasing reports of women’s involvement in drug peddling across Kerala, the excise department has intensified surveillance on 16 women included in the list of repeat offenders in narcotics cases.

They have been placed under regular monitoring as part of a broader crackdown on habitual offenders under the NDPS and Abkari Acts.

According to excise officials, a total of 497 individuals across the state are currently in the repeat offenders list for multiple violations of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Among them, 16 are women, each involved in two to 11 drug-peddling cases.

The highest number of NDPS cases has been registered against a woman from Palakkad. “We have been maintaining this list for the past few years to closely track down those repeatedly caught with ganja and synthetic drugs,” a senior excise officer said. “Though there are fewer women than men in the list, many are being used as carriers by drug rackets. Our teams frequently contact these individuals, monitor their residence and verify their current occupation,” the officer said.

8,160 NDPS cases registered last year

Region-wise, the list includes six women from Kollam, three from Palakkad, two each from Thrissur and Kottayam, and one each from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. Notably, there are no women from Ernakulam in the list, despite the district consistently reporting the highest number of narcotics cases annually. In 2023 and 2024, the excise department registered 8,104 and 8,160 NDPS cases, respectively, across Kerala.