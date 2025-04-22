A shepherd to all humanity: Suffragan Metropolitan remembers Pope

PATHANAMTHITTA: "They shall come from east and west and sit at the table"—this was the verse Pope Francis referred to when representatives of the Malankara Mar Thoma Church first visited the Vatican.

Dr Joseph Mar Barnabas, Suffragan Metropolitan of the Mar Thoma Church, visited the Vatican in 2022, a visit that led to Pope Francis initiating formal dialogue with the Mar Thoma Church. Following the Pope’s invitation, members of the Mar Thoma Church Synod visited the Vatican in November last year for the dialogue.

Recalling the Pope with deep reverence, Mar Barnabas described him as an empathetic and approachable shepherd who, in addition to being the Supreme Pontiff, had profound knowledge about the Eastern Churches.

“We were received with warmth and affection. When he found out I was from Kerala and stayed near Cleemis Bava’s (Cardinal Baselios Cleemis) residence, he seemed to draw even closer. His curiosity about our Church led to several lengthy personal conversations. It amazed me how he found the time, despite his immense responsibilities as the head of the global Church,” Mar Barnabas said.

He said that Pope Francis embodied an inclusive spirit, one that valued coexistence with Eastern Churches. “The timing of his passing away -- just after Easter -- evokes a profound sense of hope and fulfilment, echoing the Christian belief in resurrection and eternal life,” he said.

Describing his anecdotes, Mar Barnabas said the Pope surprised them by speaking about the Mar Thoma Church’s unique identity as a "bridge Church" between East and West. “As we say, Christ is the manly face of God, and the Pope was a man filled with Christ. In a world of unrest, he stood as a beacon of peace and justice. He was a father not just to a denomination, but to all of humanity. That’s why his loss feels deeply personal,” he said.

He fondly recalled the Pope embracing him like a brother during their farewell, a moment he said captured the Pope’s humanity.

Commenting on Pope Francis’ keen interest in the Eastern traditions, Mar Barnabas said, “He named his vision ‘Listening to the East’. He was eager to understand how Oriental Churches engage with their communities and involve the laity in the life of the Church. His vision was not about enforcing hierarchy but about walking with the people. We never discussed theological differences -- our focus was spiritual growth, unity, and coexistence. For, in Christ, we are all one."