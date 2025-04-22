Digital makeover: KSRTC rolls out travel card; pax information system soon

KOCHI: The KSRTC is all set for a major digital revamp, promising travellers an enhanced user experience. The digitalisation drive has started with the reintroduction of the travel card, and the carrier will embrace more initiatives like the Passenger Information System (PIS) in the coming months.

“The KSRTC is planning a series of groundbreaking initiatives utilising cutting-edge technology that will make travel more seamless, cashless and paperless. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will announce the corporation’s digitalisation drive on May 20,” Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar told TNIE.

To start with, the KSRTC, in a tie-up with the Chalo App, is rolling out one lakh rechargeable travel cards, which are being distributed in Thiruvananthapuraam and Kollam districts.

“We have started the sale of travel cards and commuters can use them in the buses. The initiative is being implemented in the fleet in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam depots, where smart ETMs have already been distributed. The card will be introduced across the state in a phased manner, in line with the distribution of more modern ticketing machines,” Ganesh Kumar said. Officials said the expansion would start from May end.

The KSRTC has already distributed new Android-based Smart Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs), equipped with touchscreens, wireless communication and faster processing systems, in the two districts. “Travel card will do away with the problem of ‘change shortage’, making things easy for both commuters and crew. Fares will be debited just by swiping the card in the ETMs, using Radio Frequency Identification Device technology. The ETMs are being supplied to more depots like Vaikom and the training of personnel is on,” said a senior KSRTC official.

A commuter can purchase the travel card for Rs 100. Recharge amounts range from Rs 50 to Rs 2,000. The cards are transferable, allowing beneficiaries to hand them over to relatives and friends. If the cards develop technical issues, the passengers should submit applications with the unit concerned and a new one will be issued in two days.