IB officer’s suicide: Colleague Sukanth accused of deceit, exploitation, financial abuse in police report

KOCHI: The police have uncovered significant details pointing to the involvement of Sukanth Suresh P in the events leading to the suicide of a 24-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the police report submitted to the Kerala High Court, an examination of the late officer’s bank records revealed that, starting from October 2024, she had been transferring her entire salary to Sukanth’s account on the very day it was credited.

Sukanth, a fellow IB officer, collected the money from her on the false promise of marriage, the police added.

The police registered an FIR based on the complaint of the officer’s father who stated that his daughter’s suicide was due to the threat and compulsion imposed by Sukanth after cheating and sexually exploiting her on the false promise of marriage.

The report filed by K Premkumar, Inspector, Pettah police station, Thiruvananthapuram, said that more than 20 witnesses, including the officer’s friends and roommates, were examined and their statements recorded. “Everyone stated that she was in extreme mental agony arising out of the mental torture inflicted by Sukanth, who was in a relationship with her,” the report said.

The two attended training together at Jodhpur, Rajasthan, during April-May in 2024, and Sukanth was posted with the immigration department in Kochi. The woman was working at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

“During the period, Sukanth enticed the victim to have a physical relationship with him by deceitful means by promising to marry her,” the report said.

The police said that she conceived from Sukanth and the pregnancy was aborted at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on July 4, 2024. After she informed her parents about the relationship, they gave consent for marriage. Though she approached him several times to marry her, Sukant denied her request, after which she fell into depression.