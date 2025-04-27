Kerala reports first Cholera death in 2025 in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala reported the first cholera death this year in Thiruvananthapuram.

The victim, a 63-year-old retired Agriculture Department employee from Muttada, had been undergoing treatment for fever at a private hospital since April 17 and passed away on April 20.

Cholera was confirmed through a blood test conducted after his death.

The Health Department has initiated sample testing in the area to monitor the situation.

"No additional cholera cases have been reported so far, including among the victim’s family members or neighbours. We have implemented precautionary measures," a health official said.

The victim had reportedly traveled between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam a few days before his illness.

Last year, the state recorded a dozen cholera cases, including one death at a special school hostel in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, in July.