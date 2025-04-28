Municipal bond: Kochi corporation eyes new era of development financing

KOCHI: With Kochi corporation initiating talks with regulators and stakeholders to raise funds through municipal bonds, a new era of development financing is on the horizon for Kerala. If successful, Kochi will be the first among four corporations in the state to implement the municipal bond system. Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur corporations are also toying with the idea.

The move takes forward a state budget proposal that recommended allowing urban local bodies to raise Rs 1,000 crore through municipal bonds for projects like IT parks, commercial centres, roads, waste management systems, and water supply schemes.

What are municipal bonds?

Municipal bonds are debt instruments issued by local self-government institutions to fund infrastructure projects and daily operations. These bonds typically mature within 1 to 30 years and offer a fixed interest rate. Investors receive periodic interest payments, with the principal repaid on maturity.

India’s first municipal bond was issued by the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation in 1997, and cities like Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, and Vadodara have since followed suit.

Types of municipal bonds

General Obligation Bonds: Backed by the issuer’s creditworthiness and ability to levy taxes, not tied to the income from the project.

Revenue Bonds: Linked to specific projects expected to generate revenue.

Kochi corporation plans to issue revenue bonds, meaning repayments will rely on the revenue generated by the funded projects. Experts caution that while successful projects can drive growth, mismanagement could lead to defaults and debt traps.