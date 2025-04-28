Pioneering Irinav Weavers launches ayurvedic mats to boost product line

KANNUR: Irinav Weavers, a name long synonymous with premium handwoven products, is once again turning heads with the launch of ‘Aayur Mat’ — an ayurvedic mat. Expertly crafted using advanced technology and infused with time-honoured ayurvedic ingredients, the mat is woven from 100% pure cotton and dyed with natural extracts of turmeric, nalpamaram (a blend of four tree barks), pathimukham (also known as East Indian rosewood), almond leaves, and hibiscus.
A trailblazer in the country’s textile sector, Irinav Weavers holds the distinction of being the first primary cooperative society in the country to receive permission for direct textile exports. Over the years, its products have found markets in Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Belgium.
Entirely handwoven, the newly introduced mat combines traditional craftsmanship with practical design. It offers a non-slip grip on tile and marble surfaces, effectively absorbs sweat, and is designed to be easily rolled up and carried like a shoulder bag.
“We use herbal dyeing agents to colour the mats, which are specially designed for yoga and namaz. As of now, we are concentrating on the local market. However, we will soon launch the product globally,” society secretary Anilkumar said.
Founded in 1975, the Irinav Weavers’ Industrial Cooperative Society has built a proud legacy of preserving Kerala’s weaving traditions while embracing innovation. The society employs over 100 skilled workers and ventured into the export market in the early 1990s.
Irinav Weavers has been a regular participant at Heimtextil, the world’s largest textile exhibition held in Germany. In 1995, it earned the prestigious gold medal from the Union ministry of textiles, recognising it as the country’s best handloom cooperative society.
For more than two decades, the cooperative has consistently exported bath mats valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh annually, while also introducing customised handwoven and hand-painted sarees to the domestic market. Their facility houses Jacquard, Dobby, and Turkey looms, which has helped enhance production capabilities.
“The society is based in the village of Irinav, around 12 km north of Kannur — a region steeped in weaving heritage. We’ve proudly served the export market for over 26 years, catering to clients in the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia,” said Anilkumar.
“Our handloom collection includes cotton, linen, silk, and blended fabrics. We offer a wide range of made-ups such as curtains, cushion covers, table covers, runners, placemats, napkins, and coasters, alongside bed and bath linen including bedspreads, bed covers, pillows, bathrobes, bath mats, and terry towels. We also produce kitchen essentials like towels, aprons, mittens, pot holders, and bread baskets,” he said.
Anilkumar added that the society can produce Jacquard fabrics of up to 250 cm in width and undertakes sampling and production of textile albums. The cooperative operates both traditional and modern production units, supported by strict quality control measures and a dedicated research, design, and development wing.
“We use high-quality yarn and raw materials, combined with the exceptional skills of our weavers. This craftsmanship, paired with AZO-free dyeing processes, has made Irinav Weavers a trusted name in quality textiles,” he affirmed.