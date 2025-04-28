Pioneering Irinav Weavers launches ayurvedic mats to boost product line

KANNUR: Irinav Weavers, a name long synonymous with premium handwoven products, is once again turning heads with the launch of ‘Aayur Mat’ — an ayurvedic mat. Expertly crafted using advanced technology and infused with time-honoured ayurvedic ingredients, the mat is woven from 100% pure cotton and dyed with natural extracts of turmeric, nalpamaram (a blend of four tree barks), pathimukham (also known as East Indian rosewood), almond leaves, and hibiscus.

A trailblazer in the country’s textile sector, Irinav Weavers holds the distinction of being the first primary cooperative society in the country to receive permission for direct textile exports. Over the years, its products have found markets in Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, the US, the UK, and Belgium.

Entirely handwoven, the newly introduced mat combines traditional craftsmanship with practical design. It offers a non-slip grip on tile and marble surfaces, effectively absorbs sweat, and is designed to be easily rolled up and carried like a shoulder bag.

“We use herbal dyeing agents to colour the mats, which are specially designed for yoga and namaz. As of now, we are concentrating on the local market. However, we will soon launch the product globally,” society secretary Anilkumar said.

Founded in 1975, the Irinav Weavers’ Industrial Cooperative Society has built a proud legacy of preserving Kerala’s weaving traditions while embracing innovation. The society employs over 100 skilled workers and ventured into the export market in the early 1990s.