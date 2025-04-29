Sajaya out to turn Kerala's Avinissery into ‘honey gramam’

THRISSUR: Due to its natural sweetness and health benefits, honey has, over the centuries, cemented its status as a superfood.

As a method for producing raw honey and a sustainable agricultural practice, beekeeping has grown by leaps and bounds in Kerala. But, even among the many honey-bee farmers in the state, Sajaya Kumar, of Avinissery, Thrissur, ploughs a lonely furrow.

A beekeeper for 46 years, he stands out for having survived on just honey and water for over six months. Now, taking his love for honey to the community level, Sajaya is on a mission to transform Avinissery into a ‘honey gramam’ by 2027.

It was extreme poverty that drew Sajaya to honey as a child. “Due to the conditions at home, I took up the job as a guard at a honey-bee farm on an adjoining hill range. Those days, we were paid in food, instead of money. It was the promise of sustenance that made me a beekeeper. As I learned the farming methods and their benefits, I decided to take to beekeeping for a living,” Sajaya told TNIE.