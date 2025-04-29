Sajaya out to turn Kerala's Avinissery into ‘honey gramam’

THRISSUR: Due to its natural sweetness and health benefits, honey has, over the centuries, cemented its status as a superfood.
As a method for producing raw honey and a sustainable agricultural practice, beekeeping has grown by leaps and bounds in Kerala. But, even among the many honey-bee farmers in the state, Sajaya Kumar, of Avinissery, Thrissur, ploughs a lonely furrow.
A beekeeper for 46 years, he stands out for having survived on just honey and water for over six months. Now, taking his love for honey to the community level, Sajaya is on a mission to transform Avinissery into a ‘honey gramam’ by 2027.
It was extreme poverty that drew Sajaya to honey as a child. “Due to the conditions at home, I took up the job as a guard at a honey-bee farm on an adjoining hill range. Those days, we were paid in food, instead of money. It was the promise of sustenance that made me a beekeeper. As I learned the farming methods and their benefits, I decided to take to beekeeping for a living,” Sajaya told TNIE.
Currently, he runs a unit, named Bharat Honey, which produces 40-50 tonnes of organic honey every year. “Honey is a pre-digested food that can be consumed without any concerns. Eating honey on a daily basis has been found to have a positive influence on immunity. It is to create awareness of the importance of honey and its intake that we plan to transform Avinissery into a ‘honey gramam,’” the 61-year-old said.
As a part of the project, Sajaya plans to distribute 25g of honey to every child between six months and 18 years of age in the panchayat. A survey is under way to identify the potential beneficiaries. A preliminary survey indicates that around 3,500 kids will benefit from the initiative.
“A few years ago, I attempted a similar project with kids between six months and 22 years of age. Now, I have decided to lower the upper range to 18. In the next phase, senior citizens will also be provided with a certain amount of honey every month,” Sajaya pointed out. Over time, he wants to cover everyone in Avinissery panchayat.
Besides the beehives on his residential premises, Sajaya has bee farms in Karnataka and other districts of Kerala. He also trains people from various parts of country in beekeeping. Those who complete the training receive certificates recognised by the National Bee Board and state government.
“It is a fact that nearly 80% of the honey produced in our state goes to waste with no one to harvest and use it. If we tackle this problem and train youngsters in beekeeping, it can provide job opportunities and at the same time draw people to the healthy choice of honey,” he said. “In Kerala, honey is harvested between January and April. The rains impact harvest,” he added.
In 2012, he distributed honey to nearly 5,000 children of Avinissery panchayat’s 14 wards. But, due to lack of volunteers and coordinators to take up the project, Sajaya had to abandon it midway. This time, though, he is determined to right the wrongs and create the perfect buzz.