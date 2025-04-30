Aided guest teachers in Kerala cry foul over non-disbursal of one year's salary, affecting 1,500 educators

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of guest teachers, who were appointed in aided higher secondary schools in June last year have complained that they have not been provided remuneration for the entire academic year. The guest teachers have been visiting the Regional Deputy Director (RDD) offices of the higher secondary wing across the state for the past many months to get their pay disbursed but to no avail.

Officials at the RDD-level have cited certain 'technical reasons' for keeping the guest teachers' pay, calculated on daily wage basis, on hold. According to them, the rules stipulate a 15 day gap between the issuance of advertisement for the post in newspapers and the appointment of guest teachers. The officials maintained that the remuneration has been put on hold as some of the guest teachers were appointed within the 15 day period.

Meanwhile, the guest teachers have pointed out that their appointments were carried out right from the beginning of the academic year to ensure that classes were not disrupted. Besides, the officials began citing the 15-day rule only in March this year, allegedly as an excuse to delay the payments indefinitely.

"We present our documents to the RDD offices for verification and approval within 15 days of our appointment in June. However, the officials do not process the papers and keep them on hold till the academic year draws to a close," said a guest teacher.