HC lawyer Aloor who defended accused in Kerala’s most gruesome criminal cases, dies at 62

KOCHI: Controversial Kerala High Court lawyer B A Aloor, 62, passed away on Wednesday. He became known for defending the accused in some of the state’s most sensational and disturbing criminal cases.

Aloor, whose full name was Biju Antony Aloor, hailed from Erumappetty in Thrissur. A law graduate from Pune, he enrolled as an advocate in 1999 and practised in various courts across Kerala. He had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments and died at a private hospital in Kochi.

Aloor shot to fame after representing Govindachamy, the convict in the rape and murder of Soumya, who was travelling in a passenger train on 1 February, 2011. Though the Kerala High Court upheld the death sentence, the Supreme Court later commuted it to life imprisonment.

He also appeared for Ameerul Islam, an Assam native convicted in the 2016 rape and murder of LLB student Jisha at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam. Additionally, he briefly represented Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actress abduction case.

Among other high-profile cases, Aloor defended the accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, the Dr Vandana Das murder case, the Vismaya dowry death case, and the Koodathayi serial murder case.