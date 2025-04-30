Location mix-up lands groom in wrong temple in Kannur

KOZHIKODE: An honest mistake by a relative led to tense moments and ended up nearly postponing a wedding in Kannur recently.

The groom, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was supposed to marry the bride from Kannur at the Iritty Keezhur Mahavishnu Temple. The ‘muhurtham’ was 10.30am.

However, when he failed to arrive by the auspicious time, the tense family of the bride called him up.

That’s when they learnt that he had reached the similar-sounding Kizhur Shiva Temple at Payyoli in Vadakara, Kozhikode, some 60 km away. It soon emerged that one of the bride’s relatives had inadvertently sent him the wrong Google location. The correct location was then sent and the groom reached the Iritty temple, some three hours after the ‘muhurtham’. The couple finally tied the knot.

As per the relatives, the groom and his near and dear ones had arrived at Thalassery from Thiruvananthapuram the day before for the wedding. On the morning of the marriage, they had left for Vadakara after checking the Google Maps location sent by the bride’s relative.

After the temple authorities in Iritty informed them that there was no need to wait for a special ‘muhurtham’ during weddings and that the marriage could be held no matter how late it was, the groom and the others left for Iritty from Vadakara.

Though the groom had visited the house of the bride before the marriage, he was not familiar with the temple, located just 2km away from her home, that the bride’s family had chosen for the marriage. This was the second marriage of both the groom and the bride.