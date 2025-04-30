SSLC exam results on May 9, Plus-I seat shortage addressed: Minister Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday said that the results of the SSLC exam will be announced on May 9. Last year, the results were announced on May 8. This year, a total of 4.27 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam from March 3 to March 26.

Allaying concerns on higher secondary seat shortage, the minister said a total of 4.24 lakh Plus-I seats, that include the marginal seat increase which came into effect from last year, have been ensured this year for the students who pass the SSLC exam.

Sivankutty said the results of the re-examination, conducted for Class VIII students who could not secure the subject minimum of 30% in the final exam, will be announced on May 2.

These students had attended additional support classes from April 8 to 24. While there were 86,309 students who secured E Grade (below 30%) in at least one subject, the number of students who scored E grade in all subjects were 5,516.

The minister also released the T-shirt to be worn by 1,500 schoolchildren who will participate in the mega zumba dance performance in the capital on Wednesday. He said zumba, aerobics and yoga, that could be performed together in schools by teachers and students, will be introduced from the next academic year.

Sivankutty said he will attend the governing council meeting of the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on May 2 in New Delhi.

The pending Central funds to the state through Samagra Shiksha Kerala and the alleged historical distortions made to NCERT textbooks will be highlighted at the meeting, he added.