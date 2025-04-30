T-shirt for zumba event with CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s pic sparks row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A red T-shirt, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s image on it along with a message ‘No To Drugs’, has courted controversy.

The T-shirt is to be worn by around 1,500 schoolchildren who will participate in the mega zumba performance on Wednesday.

Pro-Congress teachers’ forum KPSTA has alleged that it is an attempt by the LDF to derive political mileage from the government’s awareness programme against drugs.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty had released the T-shirts on Tuesday by handing them over to five students of St Mary’s HSS, Pattom.

he teachers association urged the government to withdraw from moves to use educational institutions and schoolchildren for political gain.