Muthuvan Krishnan, enduring face of Kerala’s conservation story, dies at 95

IDUKKI: Long before Munnar became synonymous with tea, two Muthuvan tribesmen — Kanan and Devan — guided British planters through the hills, lending their names to the Kanan Devan range.

Nearly a century later, another Muthuvan by the name Krishnan played a pivotal role in shaping the legacy of the region — by protecting its forests.

Fondly called Krishnan Thatha, he was a trusted guide for forest officials, leading them through dense forests to remote tribal hamlets inside what is now Eravikulam National Park.

On Thursday morning, Krishnan died of age-related illness. He was 95.

Krishnan’s deep knowledge of the terrain proved invaluable during the Eravikulam park’s establishment in 1978, making him a quiet yet enduring face of Kerala’s conservation story.

Back in the 1970s, when poaching and sandalwood smuggling plagued the Eravikulam and Marayur forest ranges, Krishnan became the forest department’s most reliable ally.

Runners used the treacherous Eravikulam-Edamalakkudy route to move sandalwood to areas such as Mankulam and Anakkulam, but Krishnan would tip off officials and even help track down culprits hiding in forest caves

“Whenever Krishnan received alerts, he would immediately inform the department and help capture smugglers. He knew every inch of the terrain, including the caves that poachers used to escape,” recalled a forest official. Krishnan’s connection to the wild was rooted in commitment. A strong believer in conservation, he worked tirelessly to protect the fragile ecology of Eravikulam, including the rare Neelakurinji, which blooms once every 12 years.

Not only did he guard the bloom from disturbances, but he also educated fellow Muthuvans on the importance of preserving the endemic shrub species.