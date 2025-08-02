Need permit? Roll out new private buses adhering to emission norms

KOCHI: In a move aimed at phasing out “rickety” private buses, the motor vehicle department (MVD) will henceforth issue fresh permits only to private players willing to operate new buses that adhere to Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms.

“New permits will be issued only to new private buses. We’ve discussed the matter with major private bus associations which agreed to the condition. A government order (GO) in this regard will be out in a few days,” Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar told TNIE.

The authorities will also curtail the issuance of temporary permits.

“Many are operating old buses using temporary permits, which is a safety concern. Private operators should now bring new buses adhering to the emission norms set by the Union government, like Bharat VI,” the minister pointed out.

He said many NRIs have complained of lobbies giving false assurances that temporary licences could be acquired with old buses and new permits received later.

"That won’t happen now,” Ganesh said.

While Kerala was the first state to limit the shelf life of buses to 15 years, the state later raised the age limit of buses to 20 years, and further to 22, considering the request of private bus owners. That even as the Union government decided to de-register and scrap all vehicles older than 15 years.

Geo-fencing to curb speeding

The minister said the transport department will soon introduce geo-fencing technology at select points to curb competitive running among private buses.