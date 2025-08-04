PG aspirants left stranded as Kerala University crisis drags on

KOLLAM: Having earned a bachelor’s degree in social work (BSW) from Kerala University, 20-year-old Sabarinath S of Kollam applied for the MSW course at the same university. It would prepare him to serve marginalised communities —a dream he has nurtured since childhood. For the past four months, however, a cloud of uncertainty has hung over students like Sabarinath.

But the tussle between Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and members of the syndicate has paralysed the university’s functioning, leaving hundreds of aspirants in limbo.

The admission process for the MSW course has been stuck since the entrance exam was held on June 14. The crucial group discussion (GD) and interview stage has not been scheduled yet, raising fears that an entire academic year could be lost. Similar is the case with other post graduate courses.

“For the past four months, I have been idle, waiting for the admission process to resume. I even tried to take up a part-time job to ease my family’s financial burden, but firms refuse to hire me when they learn I might leave if I get admission. My parents are constantly questioned by relatives about my future. This uncertainty is affecting us badly,” Sabarinath told TNIE.

While the Mahatma Gandhi and Calicut universities have already closed MSW admissions, Kerala University remains at a standstill. “We are completely stuck,” said Benjamin Thomas, another MSW applicant. “We cannot apply elsewhere because admissions and entrance exams in other universities are over.

Even if Kerala University announces dates now, there is still GD, interview, merit list, and final admission to complete. By the time we join, semester exams will be around the corner. Our only option is to pray that things get sorted soon.”