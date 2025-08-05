New school lunch menu adds to woes of overloaded noon meal workers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new lunch menu may be a tasty meal for school children. However, those making it are having a bitter experience, thanks to unfulfilled government promises.

The noon meal workers from prominent unions across the state are in despair due to work overload and untimely disbursement of salaries. As per the present rule in the state, one cook has to prepare food for 500 students, which is already a tedious task.

Now, the new menu includes dishes that require more effort for preparation, like tomato rice, lemon rice, leafy vegetable ‘thoran’, cauliflower dishes and soya, a gargantuan task in view of the limited number of hands.

INTUC’s School Pachaka Thozhilali Congress state general secretary Habeeb Sait suggested reducing the cook-to-student ratio or appointing additional cooks as a solution.

“Members of different trade unions had a meeting with Education Minister V Sivankutty on April 29, in which he said all the concerns will be addressed. Nothing happened after that,” he alleged, adding that many of the workers are elderly citizens and are unable to buy medicines for themselves.

“We had to contact multiple people for our salary for June, which we got by August 1,” said S Shakunthala, School Pachaka Thozhilali Sanghadana (HMS) state president, adding that many are yet to receive it.