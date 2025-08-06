Renowned cancer expert Dr Rengaswamy Sankaranarayanan passes away at 72

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Rengaswamy Sankaranarayanan, a globally renowned cancer expert and trailblaser in preventive oncology, passed away on August 3 at the age of 72. A native of Thiruvananthapuram and an alumnus of Government Medical College here, he went on to become the Special Advisor on Cancer Control at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), under the World Health Organization (WHO).
His research laid the foundation for cancer control programmes in multiple countries, and he played a key role in shaping cervical cancer prevention efforts in India. His pioneering work on deploying ASHA workers for early detection of breast and ovarian cancers has been integrated into Kerala’s cancer prevention strategy.
“He was a gentle soul and a fighter. Despite being diagnosed with lung cancer and given just six months to live, he survived for three years. He remained active throughout, delivering lectures even in 2024,” said Dr Aju Mathew, Consultant Oncologist and public health researcher.
In a statement, IARC called his passing a profound loss for global cancer control efforts. “Sankar’s passing is an immeasurable loss to global health, but his vision – that no one should die from a preventable or treatable cancer because of where they live – will continue to inspire current and future generations of public health professionals,” the agency said.
Reflecting on his legacy, Dr V Ramankutty, Research Director at the Amala Cancer Research Centre, said: “Sankaranarayanan was a friend. His contributions to global cancer control have largely gone unnoticed outside the fraternity.”
After earning his MBBS, Dr Sankaranarayanan completed his MD in Radiotherapy and worked at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram. He initially focused on cancer epidemiology before joining IARC, where he held key positions including Head of the Section of Early Detection and Prevention (2009–2015) and Special Advisor on Cancer Control (2013–2017) in Lyon, France.
Over his career, he published more than 260 peer-reviewed articles and authored several expert reports and WHO/IARC guidelines. His scientific work set the foundation for cancer screening protocols in resource-limited settings worldwide.
Returning to India after retirement in 2017, Dr Sankaranarayanan took up the role of Director of Preventive Oncology at Karkinos Healthcare. Even before he had been leading a grassroots cancer control programme involving 13 panchayats in the Chirayinkeezhu–Kazhakoottam block since 1994. The initiative helped detect oral, breast, and uterine cancers at an early stage in the region.
Tributes poured in from across the world. “Dr Sankar, as he is known in the West, was a brilliant scientist and a kind, idealistic man. He tirelessly advocated for primary prevention and early detection of cancer, especially in low- and middle-income countries,” wrote Dr Arn Migowski of Brazil’s National Cancer Institute on social media.
In recognition of his work, Dr Sankaranarayanan received several prestigious honours, including the Paul P. Carbone Award for International Oncology (USA), the Princess Lalla Salma International Prize (Morocco), and the Ernst Wertheim Prize (Austria).
Dr Sankaranarayanan is survived by his wife Subhalakshmi Sankaranarayanan and son Vikram Sankaranarayanan, who reside in Coimbatore.