Renowned cancer expert Dr Rengaswamy Sankaranarayanan passes away at 72

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Rengaswamy Sankaranarayanan, a globally renowned cancer expert and trailblaser in preventive oncology, passed away on August 3 at the age of 72. A native of Thiruvananthapuram and an alumnus of Government Medical College here, he went on to become the Special Advisor on Cancer Control at the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), under the World Health Organization (WHO).

His research laid the foundation for cancer control programmes in multiple countries, and he played a key role in shaping cervical cancer prevention efforts in India. His pioneering work on deploying ASHA workers for early detection of breast and ovarian cancers has been integrated into Kerala’s cancer prevention strategy.

“He was a gentle soul and a fighter. Despite being diagnosed with lung cancer and given just six months to live, he survived for three years. He remained active throughout, delivering lectures even in 2024,” said Dr Aju Mathew, Consultant Oncologist and public health researcher.

In a statement, IARC called his passing a profound loss for global cancer control efforts. “Sankar’s passing is an immeasurable loss to global health, but his vision – that no one should die from a preventable or treatable cancer because of where they live – will continue to inspire current and future generations of public health professionals,” the agency said.

Reflecting on his legacy, Dr V Ramankutty, Research Director at the Amala Cancer Research Centre, said: “Sankaranarayanan was a friend. His contributions to global cancer control have largely gone unnoticed outside the fraternity.”