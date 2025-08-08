78 women, girls still untraced in Kerala; police to intensify efforts after Cherthala murders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as shocking details emerge from Cherthala, Alappuzha, about serial missing and murder cases involving women, official statistics reveals that a total of 78 girls and women remain untraced in the state.

In the wake of the Cherthala episode, state police have decided to redouble efforts to resolve as many missing cases as possible. Special teams will be formed, if required.

According to police data accessed by TNIE, eight girls and 70 women remained untraced as of June this year.

Some of the cases are long-pending and the department has instructed district police chiefs to closely scrutinise every case, sources said. Additional effort will be made to track those missing, they added.

A senior officer with the law and order wing said the department has a robust mechanism to deal with cases of missing women and children. “If local police fail to solve a case within six months, it is reviewed by the district police chief. Cases pending for a year are reviewed by the range DIG. There are enough auditing measures to assess the efficiency of the investigation in each case. We will ramp up our efforts to crack pending cases,” the officer added.

The missing girls are from Kollam Rural, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam City, Ernakulam Rural, Thrissur Rural, Malappuram and Kozhikode City (one each). Ernakulam Rural (10) has seen the most number of women gone missing, followed by Thiruvananthapuram Rural (nine), and Alappuzha (seven).

In the year to date, 3,678 women and girls have been reported missing in the state. The most number of cases were from Thiruvanathapuram Rural (403) -- involving 50 girls and 353 women. Of the total, 394 were traced, while nine women are still missing.