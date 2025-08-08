Kerala HC orders weekly hygiene checks at Sabarimala eateries during Mandala-Makaravilakku season

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Vigilance wing of Travancore Devaswom Board to conduct regular inspections at least once in every week at all the hotels, restaurants, tea stalls, etc, during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season in Sabarimala.

The Chief Vigilance Officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board should submit a report in this regard to the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala Devaswom.

“We are bewildered and dismayed, when we are informed about the way in which the beverages and food were prepared in a pilgrim place like Sabarimala where a large number of devotees visit in a day during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season,” stated the Bench.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Akhila Bharatheeya Ayyappa Seva Sangam of Kottayam seeking a directive to conduct regular inspection of places vending food and beverages in connection with Sabarimala pilgrimage in and around Erumely during Mandalam-Makaravilakku season and to ensure that food and beverages served there is hygienic and no noxious substances or water is being used or distributed to pilgrims, even free of cost.

The petitioner also alleged that a person named Abdul Shameem has been vending lemon water, tea, coffee and juices in the most unhygienic and unhealthy manner, unauthorisedly tapping water from a toilet complex.

“We are disturbed to note that the person has run the shop for about two weeks using the dirty water from a toilet complex in an unhealthy and unhygienic condition, unnoticed by any of the authorities deployed in Sabarimala, during the festival season,” said the Division Bench.