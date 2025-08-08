Kerala to get first Malayalam encyclopaedia on IUML with ‘Dawnpedia’ project

KOZHIKODE: In a state as multifaceted as Kerala, where every community weaves its unique thread into the grand tapestry, stories often lie untold. Now, a monumental endeavour — Dawnpedia — is in the works to bring such narratives to light.

This is not merely a book or a digital archive. Rather, it is the first-ever comprehensive Malayalam encyclopaedia dedicated to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which has shaped millions of lives and stood as a formidable pillar within the country’s democratic landscape. IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty released the Dawnpedia logo recently.

IUML’s core mission has always revolved around empowering the Muslim community by fostering their political identity and guiding them along democratic and secular paths, thereby enabling their active participation in nation-building. Dawnpedia, conceptualised by a group of party members, is envisioned as a comprehensive platform for anyone seeking to understand the IUML in its entirety.

The project aims to serve as an invaluable resource for researchers, students, and academics keen on conducting in-depth studies into minority politics. The encyclopaedia will delve into how the IUML has effectively utilised its organisational strength and participation in power for the betterment of society and the nation.

Arif P K, founder of the initiative and the general secretary of IUML, Kuttikattoor region, said, “We are trying to create a database for IUML where all its details are mentioned. By January 2026, we will be able to complete all the content works related to Dawnpedia.