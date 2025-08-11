August 13 event to honour families of brain-dead organ donors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Looking to counter growing misconceptions about organ donation, the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organization (K-SOTTO) has decided to honour deceased organ donors and their families.
The special event will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on World Organ Donation Day—August 13. The event comes at a critical time, when organ donations from brain-dead patients in Kerala are on a steady decline despite awareness campaigns.
The programme aims to recognise 120 families who made the courageous decision to donate the organs of their loved ones who were declared brain dead, even as negative campaigns and legal controversies have cast a shadow over the initiative.
Families from other states, including Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, who chose to donate the organs of their loved ones who were declared brain dead in Kerala, will be in attendance, too.
“There has been overwhelming response to the programme. It’s as if the families were waiting for such an event,” said Dr Noble Gracious, K-SOTTO executive director.
Organ recipients to attend event
“This is an important opportunity to convey the importance of organ donation to the public and encourage individuals to participate in this great act of saving lives,” he said.
Dr Gracious said despite the controversies surrounding brain death declaration and organ donation, including court cases, none of the families expressed any regret over their decision. In fact, several traced the recipients through media reports and built lasting bonds with them.
To promote awareness about organ donation and its impact, the event will also host organ recipients and present awards in various categories. Individuals and institutions that made significant contributions to organ donation will be recognised.
Experts said myths about organ donation persist not just among the general public, but also among medical professionals.