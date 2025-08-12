Whiff of a novel trend? Artificial flowers are reshaping Kerala’s festivals

KOZHIKODE: For generations, fresh flowers have played a major role in the vibrant festivals of Kerala. From the golden shower of the kani konna during Vishu to the intricate floral carpets, or pookalams, of Onam, these natural blooms are deep-rooted in Malayali culture. But in recent years, a new kind has been flowering -- one made of plastic and that promises convenience, affordability and a longer-lasting festive spirit.

This shift from nature’s bounty to a more practical, reusable alternative is not just a trend -- it’s now a burgeoning cottage industry.

Traders across the state have reported a significant surge in the popularity of these synthetic flowers, noting that they are “washable, recyclable, and significantly cheaper” than fresh flowers that are now mostly imported from neighbouring states.

The pookalam, a centrepiece of the Onam celebration, has traditionally been a labour of love, a daily creative effort using flowers plucked from local gardens. But with the scarcity of native flowers such as thumba and thechi and the rise of urban living, this cherished tradition is becoming increasingly challenging.

This is where entrepreneur Arvindakshan N K and his family from Thrissur stepped in. With the support of his wife, Jisha, and son, Aljith, Arvindakshan turned his company, Empire Creation, into a family business creating pre-assembled, artificial pookalams.

“We first tried this ten years ago, but the frame we used couldn’t be folded, so it didn’t take off,” Arvindakshan said. The idea was revived recently when a customer asked for a pookalam mat, sparking the family’s new venture. The new version, which uses a durable base and high-quality artificial flowers, can be easily rolled up for storage and reuse.

The response has been nothing short of explosive. The family’s social media channels, managed by Aljith, an automobile engineer, have been flooded with orders. In just one week, a single social media post garnered more than 800,000 views.

“I’m finding more scope in this business,” Aljith says, noting that he’s attended several marketing courses to help grow the company. The family has already shipped more than 1,000 pookalams and is struggling to keep up with demand. We have been receiving orders from around the world, he said.