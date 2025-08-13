Ahead of Onam, KSRTC set to roll out premium buses with vibrant look

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a nine-year gap, KSRTC is rolling out new buses, with nearly150 vehicles sporting fresh colour themes set to hit the road ahead of Onam. The fleet includes fast passenger, super fast, fast passenger link, premium seater, sleeper, and seater-cum-sleeper categories.

The designs blend aesthetics with vibrant hues. Sleeper services feature a Tricolour livery with a kathakali motif, while fast passenger and link services retain their classic red-and-white, light green, and blue themes in updated shades. Premium buses come with wide leather seats, wooden panelling, reading lights, mobile holders, AC vents, ambient lighting, and TVs. All buses are equipped with CCTV cameras.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, who took a special interest in the bus aesthetics, inspected the first batch at the Central Works unit in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will flag off the vehicles at a function in Anayara on August 21. “We have started receiving the buses in batches. The first batch will be launched on August 21. The Chief Minister will also launch the digital initiatives of KSRTC which include travel cards,” said an officer.

The buses will be showcased at a Transport Expo at Kanakakunnu from August 22 to 24. KSRTC will also conduct a Transport Expo at Kanakakunnu to showcase the new buses from August 22 to 24. KSRTC has placed orders for 340 new buses.