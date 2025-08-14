First-ever drone light show to buzz up Onam on cards in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If all goes according to plan, the night sky over Kerala this Onam could transform into a canvas of light and motion. The state is preparing to host its first-ever drone light show as part of the annual Onam festivities.

Being the last Onam under the current LDF government, the tourism department is planning to scale up Kerala’s most popular festival with innovative celebrations. This year, the department has set aside more than Rs 11 crore for the week-long festivities, an increase of Rs 3 crore from previous years. The drone light show will be a unique addition to the state’s celebrations, which traditionally feature floral carpets, cultural performances, folk arts, and a grand Onam pageantry.

“The idea is to blend tradition with innovation and create a more interesting experience,” a Kerala Tourism official told the TNIE.

The department is in talks with BotLab Dynamics -- a drone light show company based in New Delhi -- to organise a show in the state as part of the Onam fete slated to be held from September 3 to 9, sources said.

“Drone light shows are highly expensive and the cost for this particular show comes to around Rs 1.5 crore. We are in talks with the company but nothing has been finalised. Every year, the government hosts Onam celebrations to help traditional artists from across the state. We are trying to source funds for the drone light show with the support of sponsors,” a source said. The official also clarified that the department requires the airport authorities’ clearance to hold the show as the Thiruvananthapuram airport is close by.

This year, the government is planning to bring in additional art forms from across the country. The annual Onam pageantry -- showcasing Kerala’s heritage, culture, and arts -- will be flagged off at the Manaveeyam Veedhi on September 9.

“Green protocol will be followed strictly,” the official added.