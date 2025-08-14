Kerala ramps up bid to be India's defence innovation powerhouse

KOCHI: Kerala’s ambitious push into the country’s defence innovation space is gaining traction, less than a year after the state quietly launched the Kerala Defence Innovation Zone (K-DIZ).
Conceived as a single collaborative platform for startups, academia, industry, and defence stakeholders , K-DIZ is now moving into high gear — building connections, funding pipelines, and strategic partnerships aimed at making Kerala a serious player in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat drive for self-reliant defence manufacturing.
Jointly driven by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Technopark, K-DIZ operates under the planned Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Defence & Aerospace at Technopark Phase IV (Technocity), Thiruvananthapuram. Its mission is to bridge the gap between innovators and the armed forces by enabling a sharper understanding of operational needs and turning that insight into deployable solutions.
“With a strong digital infrastructure, a thriving startup ecosystem, robust R&D capabilities, institutional support, and a rich talent pool, Kerala is well-positioned to emerge as a hub for defence innovation. The Kerala Defence Innovation Zone is more than an initiative; it is a strategic movement to channel the state’s technological capabilities towards national security,” said Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO of Technopark.
He added that the decentralised model will allow K-DIZ to plug seamlessly into national defence innovation programmes while keeping grassroots engagement alive across Kerala’s tech ecosystem.
Crucially, K-DIZ provides Kerala startups direct access to national-level innovation platforms such as the Technology Development Fund (TDF) and iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence), which offer funding and support for priority defence R&D. It draws on Kerala’s established technology hubs — Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark — along with players like KELTRON, MSMEs, and defence/industrial parks, while linking them to entities such as KSPACE (Kerala Space Park) and ISRO/BATL. Early standouts include EyeRov Technologies, Silverstreak Techscape, Navalt Solar & Electric Boats, and Prophaze in fields ranging from robotics to cybersecurity. Grassroots innovation is also on the radar, with CET Thiruvananthapuram’s Jayesh Natarajan securing a patent for a “twin magazine rifle” prototype.
According to Nidhi Bansal, director TDF (DRDO), the Defence Research & Development Organisation is fast-tracking self-reliance in defence and aerospace through mission-mode projects. “By translating user requirements into funded development projects and fostering industry–academia–R&D collaboration, TDF reduces import dependence, builds sovereign supply chains, and advances the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision… At Huddle Global 2024, TDF signed an MoU with the Kerala Startup Mission to strengthen engagement with the state’s vibrant start-up ecosystem through the K-DIZ initiative,” she said.
G Levin, CEO of Kerala Space Park, called K-DIZ “a strategic initiative to position Kerala as a leader in defence innovation and manufacturing” and cited its partnerships with BrahMos Aerospace, NPOL, Cochin Shipyard, Pangode Military Station, Southern Naval and Air Commands, and the Coast Guard. Infrastructure plans include the Integrated Defence Industrial Park (IDIP), a second BATL unit, and aerospace parks at Pallippuram, Valiamala, Veli, and Kochi.
On the ground, stakeholder mapping is underway, and a dedicated Technology Hub has been set up at Pangode Military Station as the Indian Army’s interface with K-DIZ. “Pangode Military Station stands as a proud gateway connecting Kerala’s talent and creativity with the needs of our Armed Forces… Together, they embody the spirit of innovation, self-reliance, and service,” said Brigadier Anurag Upadhyaya, Station Commander.
Statewide outreach has also begun, with KSUM forming a K-DIZ Cell and rolling out sessions in academic institutions. Talks are on to bring the Indian Air Force and Navy into the fold. “With the launch of the Kerala Defence Innovation Zone, we’re not just building infrastructure, we’re igniting a deep-tech revolution: providing Kerala startups a strategic springboard to tackle real-world defence and space challenges through collaboration, prototyping, and access to future technologies,” said Anoop Ambika, CEO KSUM.