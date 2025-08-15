R S Pradeep, national award winner & documentary director, dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Documentary filmmaker and national award winner R S Pradeep, 58, passed away, leaving behind a rich legacy in Kerala’s visual media and documentary landscape.

A pioneer in the state’s television history, Pradeep founded Trivandrum Television, one of Kerala’s earliest television studios, and produced numerous acclaimed programmes for Doordarshan. He also served on the Central Board of Film Certification from 2005 to 2013.

His 2019 documentary Venal Peitha Chattu Mazha’ based on the life of filmmaker Lenin Rajendran, won the Kerala State Award for Best Documentary. In 2023, his film Moonnam Valav earned the National Award for Best Environmental Film at the 69th National Film Awards and was screened at over 12 international film festivals. His work Plav received the state award in the science and environment category.

Over his illustrious career, Pradeep directed over 100 documentaries, including Wings of Fire on Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, as well as films on Thunchath Ezhuthachan and Ajanthrik.

The mortal remains will be kept for public homage at his residence near Bakery Junction from 9am on Friday. The cremation will take place at Thycaud Santhi Kavadam at 4pm the same day.