Kerala: Two weeks into fishing season, jubilation and hope prevail in sector

KOCHI: Two weeks after trawl boats returned to the sea after the fishing ban, hope and jubilation prevail in the fishing sector. Fishing boat operators say they are getting better catch than previous year and the prices too are satisfactory. While a few operators did complain of loss losing fishing gear to the floating debris of the sunken vessel, concerns about a possible environmental damage caused by the hazardous cargo it was carrying seem to have diminished.

The mechanised boat operators are getting good catch of marine shrimp (karikkadi), flower tail shrimp (poovalan), white shrimp (naran), king shrimp (kazhanthan), cuttlefish, squid, threadfin bream and lizard fish, while traditional fishermen are catching oil sardine and mackerel. Last year, fishermen had complained of reduced size of major species, which researchers said was an impact of climate change. However, the fishers now say they are getting sufficient quantity of mature fish and the size is also normal.

Meanwhile, though the penalty tariff imposed by the US on Indian seafood has not impacted the fishing sector, boat operators are concerned about the adverse effect it may have if the leaders in charge fail to address it.“Around one-third of the shrimp exported from India goes to the US market and we get better prices too.