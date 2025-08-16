Slow progress taking kick out of excise reforms in Kerala

KOCHI: It is proving to be a slow brew! Reform of Kerala’s liquor sector has been beset by challenges. While many other states have been toasting their alcoholic beverages (alcobev) industry, including introducing online sales, Kerala has encountered difficulties in implementing even incremental changes in production and distribution.

The recent controversy surrounding the introduction of online sales — initially proposed by state-owned Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) only to be retracted by the excise minister — highlights the state’s cautious approach to reforms and modernisation, compared with other regions.

A veteran hotelier highlighted how anti-liquor activists, including religious institutions, are quick to attack changes to the liquor policy.

“Both the UDF and LDF governments are reluctant to enact reforms in the sector, even when they recognise the necessity and benefits to consumers. False narratives about ‘drowning the state in liquor’ or over-reliance on liquor revenue instil fear, despite Kerala having a low number of retail outlets compared with other states,” he told TNIE.

The hotelier also noted that while the state grapples with mass youth migration, most cities lack a vibrant nightlife, with liquor retail outlets closing at 9pm and bars at 11 pm -- even on weekends.

“Kerala has a poor retail network -- with emphasis on government-owned, hole-in-the-grill outlets rather than modern walk-ins -- that stocks a limited range of beer products. The low number of chillers also limits the availability of cold beer. This is in sharp contrast to other states where alcohol retailing has evolved and modernised dramatically over the last decade,” Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association Of India (BAI) said.