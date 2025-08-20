Ernakulam teens become first Keralites to play in Minigolf World Championship

KOCHI: Walking out onto the greens at the Neheim-Husten golf course in Arnsberg, Germany, teenagers Aaron D’Silva and Paul J Ponmattam on Tuesday etched their names in history as the first-ever Keralites to compete in the Minigolf World Championships.

“It’s really amazing I have been selected for this,” Aaron, 17, told TNIE, sharing his excitement ahead of the competition.

Having started golfing at the tender age of eight, this mini superstar has slowly worked his way up, winning several accolades at the state and national levels.

“My father works with CIAL (Cochin International Airport Limited) and he used to take me to the golf course there. It is there that I picked up the passion for golfing,” said Aaron, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 in Kataribagh, Kochi.

He also represented the country in the Asian Golf Championship held in Thailand last year, giving him the confidence required to compete internationally.

“My parents are the backbones of this achievement,” Aaron said.

Paul, 14, a resident of Angamaly, expressed a similar sentiment. He has only been golfing for three years, but has already emerged champion in many competitions. Paul bagged gold at the national minigolf championship held in Salem, which gave him the ticket to his first international event in Germany.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new challenges. Being in an international competition will give me more exposure and experience. I’m really excited,” said Paul, a student of The Charter School, Pukkattupady.