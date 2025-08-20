Social media erupts in joy as Mammootty returns

KOCHI: The hiatus is over, and Mammootty is back in the limelight. Those close to the actor on Tuesday took to social media to welcome him back after a long absence from the screen and amid speculations regarding his health.

Confirming there are no concerns, his personal assistant George S posted on Facebook, alongside a photograph of the superstar with folded hands: “I stand before you with folded hands and tears of joy. For everyone who prayed, who stood with me, and consoled me, with endless love, thank you.”

Earlier in the day, producer Anto Joseph also took to the platform to express gratitude to everyone and God, saying, “Prayers from all around the world have been answered.”

Mohanlal posted a candid photo that had him sharing a light moment with Mammootty. Actors V K Sreeraman and Manju Warrier, besides many others, expressed their joy on social media, leaving fans excited about the return of the megastar.

Ministers P Rajeeve and Veena George, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also welcomed his return.

Now, the attention is back on Mammootty’s upcoming projects: Mahesh Narayanan’s star-studded Patriot, in which he will share the screen with Mohanlal, and Jithin K Jose’s Kalamkaval.