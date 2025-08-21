Congress in grassroot drive to add sure-shot party voters to poll roll

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against ‘vote theft’, the Congress in Kerala has launched an exhaustive grassroots-level intervention to update voters’ lists — to ensure that its presumptive backers get a chance to cast their ballot — ahead of the local body elections.

In line with the high command’s instructions, the state leadership has set up multiple-level scrutiny to prevent any kind of lapses, party sources said.

Learning from past experiences when the party had to pay dearly for its lackadaisical attitude, the Congress has reportedly added hundreds of new voters. In sharp contrast from the past, party leaders at the booth level have been issued strict instructions to add only sure-shot voters of the Congress and its UDF allies.

“Earlier we used to add voters without considering their political affinity,” Congress Oachira block president B S Vinod told TNIE. “However, this time we are examining the political background of each voter we intend to add. There is multiple-level scrutiny to check for double votes. We also keep a strict vigil on any attempts by our political opponents to add voters with a house rent contract or house number,” he said.

The ward committees are entrusted with the first level of verification. It has been decided that besides Congress ward president, prominent leaders from each segment —even if it is state party chief or leader of opposition —should be present for verification. Then local party workers visit each house to verify the names. They will also take stock of party supporters who have been left behind.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal is personally monitoring the exercise. A KPCC leader said the party has added a minimum of 100 new voters in each ward. “We also ensure that applications are submitted and voters are present at the hearing. For this, the party has distributed forms to each ward committee, which will enter details of new voters and submit them to mandalam committee for review. They have to submit a new list every two days,” he said.