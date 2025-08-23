Kerala HC orders probe into sexual misconduct charges against Kollam family court judge

KOLLAM: The Kerala High Court has ordered an inquiry against V Udayakumar, Judge of the Family Court, Chavara, after a woman complainants accused him of sexual misbehaviour.

The High Court’s Administrative Committee (AC) directed the Registrar to conduct the probe and submit a report, which will be considered by the committee on Tuesday.

The inquiry was initiated after a woman litigant submitted a written complaint to the Principal District Judge, Kollam, alleging that the sexual misconduct occurred inside the judge’s chamber in the court complex.

Following the complaint, Udayakumar was transferred as presiding officer of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Kollam. However, he has not assumed charge and has gone on leave, according to sources.

“The Registrar will submit the report in a day or two. Based on the findings, the Administrative Committee will decide on further action. So far, no police complaint has been filed in connection with the incident,” a source said.