Rural Police ‘gait’ it right in Thrissur bank robbery case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Talk about taking the right step. The Kerala Police, which decided to go for the gait analysis of a bank heist suspect, struck gold after the test confirmed that his walking pattern matched with the perpetrator caught in CCTV visuals.

In a criminal probe, gait analysis involves comparing the walking pattern or gait signature of a person, often a suspect, to the one in a surveillance footage. The Thrissur rural district police decided to go for the gait analysis of Rijo Antony of Chalakudy in connection with the robbery of `15 lakh from the Federal Bank’s Potta branch on February 14.

The decision was taken as the suspect, who had worn a jacket, boot, gloves and a helmet during the crime, did not leave behind any other forensic evidence, such as fingerprints.