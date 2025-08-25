Tribal farmer in Kerala's Marayur turns innovator, uses physics to keep wild animals at bay

IDUKKI: Can a fourth-class dropout apply principles of energy conversion to protect his livelihood? In a remote tribal settlement inside the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, 47-year-old Sreeraman from Iruttalakkudy in Marayur has done exactly that: Creating simple, low-cost devices that keep wild animals at bay and help save his hard-earned crops.

At a time when many in Kerala are giving up on framing due to relentless raids by wild elephants, bisons and boars, Sreeraman has become a grassroots innovator to protect his way of life. He has turned the flow of water into kinetic energy and then mechanical energy, creating a device that produces a constant sound to deter intruders.

Speaking to TNIE, Sreeraman said he began experimenting about four years ago, when frequent raids by wild animals were destroying his vegetables, tubers, pepper and coffee. “Having attended school up to fourth grade, I don’t possess the scientific or technical know-how of developing instruments. But I worked on an idea I had in mind and it yielded results,” he said.