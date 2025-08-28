Kerala fire department gets nod for 11 new stations, drones in Rs 162 crore overhaul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fire and rescue services department has received approval to build 11 two-bay fire stations and to purchase advanced fire-fighting drones as part of modernisation using funds provided by the state and central governments.

These developmental activities have been envisaged under the Union government’s ‘Scheme for Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services in the States’. Rs 162 crore has been earmarked for the project, of which the Centre will contribute Rs 122 crore while the state will pump in Rs 40 crore, according to sources.

Approval has been granted to set up new stations in 11 districts — one in each district — at a total cost of Rs 48 crore. The two-bay station will have one mini water tender with mist technology and another water tender with search and rescue equipment. The department has also been permitted to purchase three fire-fighting drones, each priced at around Rs 25 lakh. These drones will be put into service to collect footage from disaster-hit areas and to douse fire in highrises.

The department has also received the nod to purchase two aerial ladder platforms, used to rescue people stuck in multi-storied buildings during calamities.

Two such platforms — each expected to cost Rs 18 lakh —will be purchased. Rs 1.95 crore has been earmarked to set up a state control room that will monitor and coordinate all rescue efforts happening across the state and provide support if required.