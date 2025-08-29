Role of agents in living organ donations a concern: Kovalam MLA Vincent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kovalam MLA M Vincent acknowledged the presence of an ‘organ mafia’ involved in living organ donation, during the launch of the Organ Foundation of Kerala (ORFOK), a charitable trust supporting organ transplant recipients, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The Kovalam MLA admitted the role of agents in exploiting poor individuals, especially in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram. He highlighted the difficulties MLAs face when certifying affidavits for the living donor process.

“There is a mafia involved in living organ donation. We understand the risks in certifying documents, but we are left with few options to save a patient’s life,” Vincent said.

He suggested that the government should provide jobs to donors or their families to prevent the financial exploitation surrounding organ donation.

Earlier, the MLAs had called for simplifying the procedures for living organ donations in the state, in the Legislative Assembly.

However, health experts pointed out that these rules were introduced after reports of vulnerable populations, including single mothers, being lured into donating their organs for monetary gain.

Dr Basil Saju, Joint Director of K-SOTTO, stated that living donation procedures have been made more stringent to protect vulnerable individuals.

He also recommended that provisions should be made to ensure the health and safety of living donors.

Health experts at the event emphasised the importance of following global ethical standards in organ donation.