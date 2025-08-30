Grand onam week celebrations to begin on September 3; CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate state-level festivities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level festivities of the Onam week celebrations on September 3 at 6 pm at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Kanakakkunnu. The state government’s Onam week celebrations will be held from September 3 to 9, with cultural programmes planned across the capital city and other districts.

Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty said the celebrations will feature music, dance, percussion ensembles, and other performances. The events, organised by the Department of Tourism, aim to be more extensive than previous years.

Filmmaker and actor Basil Joseph and Tamil actor Jayam Ravi (Ravi Mohan) will be the chief guests. Following the formal event, a music night will be staged at Nishagandhi.

The official flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Kanakakkunnu on August 31 at 5 pm. The Onam Trade Fair will also be inaugurated the same day at 2 pm at Kanakakkunnu. On September 2, a special Tug of War will be held at Central Stadium at 5 pm featuring MLAs, corporation and panchayat members, Secretariat staff, and journalists.

33 venues across Thiruvananthapuram, including Central Stadium, Poojappura Grounds, Greenfield Stadium, Shankhumukham, Bharat Bhavan, Gandhi Park, Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan, and the Museum Compound, will host various cultural performances, said the minister. Thousands of artists, will take part. Special events are also planned at Varkala and Nedumangad.