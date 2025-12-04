Kakkanad mobility hub promised in UDF district panchayat manifesto

KOCHI: The Congress-led UDF on Wednesday released the election manifesto for the Ernakulam district panchayat, pinning its hopes on the tourism sector, public transport system, waste management, and elderly-and disabled-friendly projects.

“A mobility hub will be built in Kakkanad to enhance public transportation in rural areas. Feeder bus services will be launched to connect metro stations and the water metro terminal. Gramavandi will be launched in rural areas,” the UDF manifesto said.

The UDF promises to conduct tourism and food fests and develop tourist centres in the district.

Aiming to enhance public healthcare system in the district, the manifesto has highlighted dialysis centres, chemotherapy centres, cancer medicines at no cost, development of the District Homoeo Hospital and the District Ayurveda Hospital, and expansion of palliative care.

“Projects will be launched to deal with drug abuse in the district. Deaddiction centres will be set at the panchayat level. Vigilance committees of parents will be launched in every ward to address the issue of drug menace,” the manifesto added.

UDF convener Adoor Prakash released the manifesto at the District Congress Committee office.

“Ernakulam district has many possibilities. We have prepared the manifesto with emphasis on tourism, public transport, and urban development. By improving infrastructure, we will be able to attract many tourists and generate revenue,” he said.

Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas, UDF district president Dominic Presentation, KPCC vice-president Jaison Joseph and IUML district president N V C Ahmed, among others, attended the event.

Other proposals in the manifesto