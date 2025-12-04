Rebel trouble continues to rankle UDF in Kannur

KANNUR: The UDF continues to be beset by rebel trouble in Kannur corporation, despite having settled the latest round of political upheaval. Although the civic body is largely considered a front stronghold, history tells a different story about its shifting power dynamics.

Following its formation in 2015, the LDF took hold of the reins of power, thanks to the unexpected support of a group of Congress rebels. And this set the tone, as rebels have played a decisive and often unpredictable role in shaping the political landscape of the corporation.

In the upcoming election, rebel candidates pose a stiff challenge to the UDF in three key divisions. In Adikadalayi, UDF candidate Rijil Chandran Makkutty, former state president of the Youth Congress and KPCC member, is facing unexpected opposition from V Muhammadali, a Muslim League member.

In Varam division, IUML district vice president K P Tahir is pitted against Rayees K V, another rebel contender. Both Muhammadali and Rayees were suspended by the Muslim League state committee for defying the UDF’s official line and contesting independently.

In Payyambalam, sitting deputy chairperson Indira P is taking on Bindu K N, the Payyambalam mandala vice president who chose to break ranks and file her nomination as a rebel. Her decision led to her removal from the Congress, which intensified the political rift within the division.