Rebel trouble continues to rankle UDF in Kannur

KANNUR: The UDF continues to be beset by rebel trouble in Kannur corporation, despite having settled the latest round of political upheaval. Although the civic body is largely considered a front stronghold, history tells a different story about its shifting power dynamics.
Following its formation in 2015, the LDF took hold of the reins of power, thanks to the unexpected support of a group of Congress rebels. And this set the tone, as rebels have played a decisive and often unpredictable role in shaping the political landscape of the corporation.
In the upcoming election, rebel candidates pose a stiff challenge to the UDF in three key divisions. In Adikadalayi, UDF candidate Rijil Chandran Makkutty, former state president of the Youth Congress and KPCC member, is facing unexpected opposition from V Muhammadali, a Muslim League member.
In Varam division, IUML district vice president K P Tahir is pitted against Rayees K V, another rebel contender. Both Muhammadali and Rayees were suspended by the Muslim League state committee for defying the UDF’s official line and contesting independently.
In Payyambalam, sitting deputy chairperson Indira P is taking on Bindu K N, the Payyambalam mandala vice president who chose to break ranks and file her nomination as a rebel. Her decision led to her removal from the Congress, which intensified the political rift within the division.
Kannur DCC chief Martin George dismissed the influence of rebel candidates, saying they stand no real chance against official candidates. He described the current buzz around them as mere hype that would fade as the election approaches. According to him, UDF supporters remain loyal to the front and will not split their votes, regardless of the noise created during the campaign.
P K Ragesh rose to prominence in Kannur city politics when he helped elect the city’s first mayor -- E P Latha of the CPM in 2015. That year, the UDF and the LDF both won 27 seats in the 55-member council, and Ragesh, who had left the Congress, won as an independent. He backed the LDF, and was named deputy mayor.
In 2019, he switched sides again and supported a UDF-led no-confidence motion against mayor Latha, which passed the council. Later that year, after discussions led by K Sudhakaran, he rejoined the Congress. This allowed Suma Balakrishnan to become mayor, while Ragesh continued as deputy mayor.
In 2023, however, he was expelled from the party following an internal dispute. This year, Ragesh has fielded 11 candidates in important wards under the banner of the Aikya Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi, which is part of the Rajivji Cultural Forum.
Ragesh said he and the candidates supporting him are focused on building a corruption-free corporation and are committed to contributing to its overall development. “Certain UDF leaders place their personal interests over public welfare, which has hindered the city’s development, and my fight is against such individuals,” he added.
CPM Kannur district secretary K K Ragesh expressed confidence that the LDF would return to power in the upcoming election, saying the electorate is now seeking genuine development.
Speaking about the civic scenario, Ragesh claimed that Kannur corporation, under UDF rule, has witnessed the least progress among all municipal corporations in the state, attributing the stagnation to widespread corruption. “The heart of Kannur city is with development,” he added.