Muslim organisations scrambling to meet waqf registration deadline

MALAPPURAM: As the deadline to upload waqf property records to the Centre’s UMEED (Unified Management for Ensuring Efficient Digitalisation) portal expires on Saturday, Muslim organisations in Kerala are grappling with what many describe as the community’s most alarming administrative crisis in decades. With thousands of mahals unable to secure or compile the century-old land deeds, pattayams, and revenue records required for registration, the fear of losing vast tracts of waqf land has escalated into a statewide panic.

The Centre’s insistence on completing the digital transition within just six months — despite chronic documentation gaps across India’s eight lakh waqf properties — has triggered widespread allegations of targeted exclusion, bureaucratic insensitivity, and political motive. In Kerala, where there are around 50,000 waqf properties under 13,000 mahals, only 17,000 have been registered so far. The Kerala Waqf Board states that only 8,000 mahals have been able to complete the process.

The scramble has exposed deep procedural flaws, limited access to legacy documents stored in various government departments, and growing public distrust over the consequences of missing the deadline. Muslim organisations say the primary bottleneck is documentation. Many waqf properties — some dating back generations — either lack formal land deeds or have records scattered across taluk offices, survey departments, and revenue archives.

Mustafa Mundupara, leader of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama’s youth front Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, warned that the challenge is far beyond what a six-month window can accommodate. “Legal documents of many waqf properties throughout the country are not with the mutawallis (waqf property caretakers) of the mahal committees. Maybe they are with state governments. Availing these documents from government agencies is not easy. Six months for registration is a very small period to complete this process,” Mustafa said.