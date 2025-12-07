Fire destroys over ten fishing boats in Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala, probe ordered

KOLLAM: A massive fire gutted over ten fishing boats anchored in Ashtamudi Lake at Kureepuzha early Sunday, causing heavy losses to local fishermen, though no casualties were reported. According to residents, the blaze may have been triggered by a cooking gas cylinder explosion on one of the boats.

Six Fire and Rescue Services units from Kollam reached the spot and brought the blaze under control by around 7 am. Residents first spotted the fire around 1:30 am, and said around 14 boats anchored in a row caught fire. To contain the damage, locals untied the burning boats and pushed them into the lake. Visuals showed several boats drifting while engulfed in flames.

Nine traditional boats and one fibre boat were completely gutted, while a few others reportedly sank. Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still being probed. Locals alleged a delayed response due to poor road access, adding that this is the third such incident in the area.

Kollam District Collector N Devidas, who visited the site, ordered an inquiry and said around ten boats, including one owned by a local man, Lawrance, and others belonging to fishermen from Pozhiyoor, were destroyed.